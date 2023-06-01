Defense proposes dismissing juror in trial of Maryland doctors accused of helping Russia
BALTIMORE -- The prosecution and defense in the trial of two Maryland doctors accused of providing patients' private medical information to Russia have agreed to remove the holdout juror if they're split 11-1, in order to get a unanimous verdict.
The update comes after the jury struggled to deliberate Wednesday, due to a division on whether the government entrapped the defendants. If the jury finds the defendants were entrapped, the verdict would be not guilty across the board. The jury did not say which way they were leaning, however.
It's rare that a juror is removed in order to reach a verdict, but the decision requires approval from the judge, who told the jury to keep deliberating.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
Related Coverage:
for more features.