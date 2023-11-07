Watch CBS News
Sports

Julian Reese scores 18 points, leads Maryland over Mount St. Mary's 68-53 in a season opener

/ AP

Your Tuesday Evening Forecast (11/7/2023)
Your Tuesday Evening Forecast (11/7/2023) 01:41

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Maryland to a 68-53 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Reese, a junior forward and Baltimore native, shot 8 of 11 from the floor and blocked two shots.

DeShawn Harris-Smith, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, scored 10 first-half points and finished with 12 in his Maryland debut. Jahmir Young scored 12 points.

Mount St. Mary's stayed within single digits for most of the first half before Harris-Smith scored eight points during a 10-5 surge to end the half with Maryland ahead 33-19. The Terrapins led by double digits the rest of the way and had their largest lead, 52-30, with 10:14 remaining.

Josh Reaves scored 10 points for Mount. St. Mary's.

Maryland's 47-game win streak in home openers is the third-longest active streak nationally dating to the 1977-78 season. The last time Maryland lost a home opener was on Nov. 27, 1976 to Notre Dame, 80-79, in overtime.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on November 7, 2023 / 10:16 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.