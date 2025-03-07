Judge reduces Adnan Syed's sentence, but murder conviction remains

Adnan Syed's murder conviction still stands despite a judge ruling he won't return to prison.

On Thursday, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Schiffer reduced Syed's sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act.

The new sentence imposed was the 20-plus years he has already served for his 2000 conviction, with an additional five years of probation.

The Juvenile Restoration Act allows people who served at least 20 years in prison for crimes they committed as children, to be resentenced. Syed was 17 years old at the time of the killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

He was convicted in 2000 and spent more than 20 years behind bars.

The judge noted that Syed is "no longer a danger to public safety," adding Syed has proven he is fit to live in society.

What could happen next?

"It is concluded, closed, done," said Kurt Nachtman, a partner with law firm Silverman and Thompson.

Nachtman said he can't imagine anymore rulings or appeals in Syed's case.

However, Syed's legal battle could be far from over. Nachtman said Syed and his attorneys could continue fighting for innocence under a coram nobis petition or writ of innocence.

"The writ of innocence...It's a document that you file with the court saying 'Hey, court. There's this newly discovered evidence that I have that I couldn't have discovered at the time of trial and I am actually innocent,'" he said.

Nachtman even questions if the family of Hae Min Lee could pursue civil action against former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby after the current State's Attorney Ivan Bates withdrew a motion to vacate Syed's murder conviction due to what he calls 'false and misleading statements.

"Hae Min Lee's family could certainly look at that and go, 'Hey, you've put us through this horrific situation. We've had to re-live this over and over again.'"

Attorneys, community stakeholders react to ruling

"Today, we are focused on the joy and relief of this decision," said Syed's attorney Erica Suter. "Adnan is grateful that the Judge agreed with his motion to reduce his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act. Given his accomplishments in prison and his work in the community since release, he was a model candidate for a sentence reduction. Adnan is committed to continuing to be a productive member of his community and living a life centered around his family."

Syed's legal team would not comment on whether they would continue the effort to challenge Syed's conviction but added they will have more to say in the coming weeks.

David Sanford, counsel for Lee's family, disagreed with the judge's ruling, saying, "Absolutely nothing changes the fact that Mr. Syed remains convicted of first-degree premeditated murder due to overwhelming direct and circumstantial evidence. We hope that one day Mr. Syed can summon the courage to take responsibility for his crime and express sincere remorse."

The Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center, Inc. (MCVRC) wrote in a statement, Syed's release 'ignores the ongoing trauma suffered by Lee's family and the undeniable evidence that still supports his conviction.'

"Allowing Syed to remain free is an injustice to Hae Min Lee's memory and her family," MCVRC's statement said. "The focus should remain on the victim and her loved ones, not the rights of a convicted murderer who has not taken full responsibility for his actions."

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates wrote in a statement, "My office's decision to withdraw the Motion to Vacate, coupled with Judge Schiffer's re-sentencing to Life, suspending all but the time served with five years of supervised probation, was a just outcome for a tragedy that took the life of a young woman whose family is forever altered. I hope the Lee family can find peace and healing in the aftermath of this challenging experience. My office is here to support them whenever they may need it."