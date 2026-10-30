Josh Allen looks to renew rivalry with Lamar Jackson as Bills host Ravens

Josh Allen can appreciate how heated discussions can get over bar stools, on talk radio and social media over whether he or Lamar Jackson are the better quarterback.

It's a debate that has raged since the two were selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Just don't ask him to take sides, even as Allen has an opportunity to move the needle Sunday when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-1) host Baltimore Ravens (4-3).

"He's been one of the best if not the best quarterback. And what he's consistently done when he's on the field is unbelievable," Allen said of Jackson. "He's a very special player and I've got so much respect for him.

"That's why you play this game is to have matchups like this."

Though the quarterbacks are 2-2 in head-to-head regular-season meetings, Allen is 2-0 in the playoffs. Jackson, meantime, has the edge in being a two-time NFL MVP versus Allen winning the honor once.

Refreshed from a bye week off, Allen is expected to be on the field Sunday. Jackson, too, as the quarterback resumed practicing after missing the past three outings with an ankle injury.

"We do think we'll have Lamar this week," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said. "I'm excited about that opportunity for him to be back out."

The Ravens can certainly use a boost after losing two straight, including a 35-13 loss to Cincinnati in which Baltimore squandered a 13-0 halftime lead.

"We have to pick each other up to move on to the next one and get that one, because we need a jumpstart," wide receiver Zay Flowers said before noting that spark could come in the form of Jackson back behind center.

Running back Derrick Henry refused to use Jackson's absence as an excuse by saying everyone needs to be more consistent.

"Nobody's going to fix it but us," Henry said. "We know what it's been. And we know we have the right guys to get it where we want to go."

Baltimore's second-half collapses have carried from before Minter took over as coach this offseason.

The Ravens have lost 10 times in the past five seasons when leading by 10 or more in the second half. That includes Baltimore squandering a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in a 41-40 loss at Buffalo to open last season.

The Bills have much to clean up even though they enter this weekend tied with Kansas City for the AFC lead.

Buffalo has been overly reliant on its offense to compensate for a defense that has allowed 29 or more points five times.

Productive as the Bills have been in leading the NFL in points per outing and scoring on 36 of 58 possessions not ending in a kneel-down, Allen believes they can be even better.

"We feel like we're still striving to play our best football," Allen said.

Need to know

Baltimore (4-3) at Buffalo (5-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Bills by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 2-5; Bills 4-2.

Last week: Ravens lost to the Bengals 35-13; Bills had a bye.

Last meeting: Bills beat the Ravens 41-40 on Sept. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York.

Series record: Tied 7-7.

Matchup to watch

Flowers vs. Bills CB Christian Benford. The Bills' secondary has been suspect, though Benford is their top pass defender and did a solid job in blanketing Raiders top threat Brock Bowers in Buffalo's 33-30 win at Las Vegas two weeks ago. Flowers is by far the Ravens' top threat with his 608 yards receiving ranking fifth in the NFL and representing 36% of the team's total.