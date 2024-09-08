Jose Canseco, celebrities compete in charity softball game hosted by Jimmy's Seafood and TBW

BALTIMORE -- Jose Canseco, the 1988 Most Valuable Player and half of the Oakland Athletics' "Bash Brothers," was among the celebrities taking swings for charity in Baltimore on Sunday.

Canseco joined former Baltimore Orioles' greats Rick Dempsey, Mike Bordick and Al Bumbry, along with former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, actor Josh Charles and WJZ anchor Rick Ritter, among others, for a celebrity softball game at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood hosted the public event with The Baseball Warehouse and TBW Charities, an organization that "bring the love, lessons and the benefits of the game of baseball to underprivileged, disadvantaged and deserving young athletes," according to its website.

"It's very exciting because we are raising money for the Baseball Warehouse Charities," Dempsey said. "We get a lot of young kids that can't afford to be around that all of the time. We want to get them in there and see what kind of talent we have in this city."

Dempsey said the mission of TBW Charities is to better lives and help children learn and play baseball with some experienced coaches.

"I love Baltimore. I love all of the fans and the people that love baseball," Dempsey added. "I like getting the little guys out there and showing them how to make a little turn once in a while and a little throw once in a while and swing once in a while."

Canseco was one of the biggest draws on Sunday. The former power hitter played 17 seasons in the major leagues, won two World Series titles, was an MVP, a six-time All-Star and was a two-time home run leader. He hit 462 career home runs.

Dempsey played 24 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Orioles win the 1983 World Series.

"Us guys, who played pro ball for a long time, in the major leagues, we are not used to hitting a big ball like that," Dempsey said about hitting a softball. "It doesn't go quite as far as we used to hit that little ball."

Tickets cost $20 for each patron. There was also a silent auction that included autographs and memorabilia.