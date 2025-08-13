Jonas Brothers "burnin' up" Baltimore County golf course ahead of BMW Championship

The Jonas Brothers were "burnin' up' on a Baltimore County golf course on Wednesday, mingling with fans and trying not to slice their drive too badly.

The brothers -- known for their music as a group and solo acts - were in town this week, hitting the links in the Gardner Heidrick Pro-Am ahead of the BMW Golf Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Pictures from the BMW Championship social media pages showed Nick and Kevin Jonas signing autographs and posing with fans.

Nick Jonas partnered with PGA golfer Rickie Fowler, while Kevin Jonas was with pro Ludvig Adberg.

The BMW Championship gets underway with its first round on Thursday, August 14. The golf tournament is the second in the FedEx Playoffs, with the top 50 players in the world competing.

Why were the Jonas Brothers in town?

The Jonas Brothers' tour was in nearby Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, August 12.

During a day off, they popped up to the Baltimore area, where they were invited to play in the pro-am and put on a private concert, which was part of the BMW Championship.

The group heads to Camden, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 14, and then Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 17.

Who are the Jonas Brothers?

The Jonas Brothers are known for their pop-rock style of music.

They started out on Disney before blossoming.

Some of their biggest hits include "Burnin' Up," "Sucker," "What A Man Gotta Do," "Only Human," and "When You Look Me in the Eyes."

Nick Jonas had several solo hits, namely "Jealous," "Close," and Chains." Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas appeared on several reality television shows.

The brothers reunited in 2019, several years after they split.