Ravens legend Joe Flacco on return to Baltimore as an opponent: "I really loved playing there."

More than a decade ago, quarterback Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens on a magical ride through the playoffs and to victory in Super Bowl XLVII. He was the championship game's Most Valuable Player.

The Ravens' legend will return to Baltimore on Sunday as a member of the division rival Cleveland Browns. This will be his first time playing in M&T Bank Stadium as an opponent since his final season in Baltimore in 2018.

"I really loved playing there, Flacco said. "It's an awesome place to play, it's an awesome venue, it's an awesome atmosphere."

Magical 2012 season

Flacco was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, out of the University of Delaware.

Growing up in New Jersey, he played the majority of his professional football career. In 11 seasons with the Ravens, Flacco passed for 5,670 yards with 212 touchdowns.

But his biggest accomplishment was guiding the Ravens to the city's last championship. He led Baltimore to the "Mile High Miracle" victory over the Denver Broncos in the playoffs, and two rounds later, a Super Bowl title over the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization," Flacco said. "I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft. I have so many good memories with those people in that city and in that stadium. It's a very special place."

"I love the fans there"

With all the accomplishments Flacco had in Baltimore, how will he be received during his return on Sunday in a Cleveland uniform?

Will there be a video tribute?

"Who knows?" Flacco said. "I love the fans there, and I think they have good memories of me playing football there. At the same time, they are going to be rooting for their Ravens."

Flacco said he's going to relish the moment a little more, possibly come onto the field earlier. There will be some of his former teammates in town, along with his family.

But, he can't look too far down memory lane because there's a big divisional game to focus on.

"Even if I am not, you are not going to know," Flacco said. "I've been criticized my whole career for not being able to show any emotion, so I think that's the last thing you have to worry about with me."

Flacco's first time back as an opponent since 2018

Flacco's last game at M&T Bank Stadium was against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 23-16 loss, before he was replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson, who has since won two MVP awards.

He has since played in Denver, two stints in New York, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and two stints in Cleveland. Throughout those years, he only played the Ravens once -- in New York while playing for the Jets in 2022.

Sunday's return for Flacco will be his first in Baltimore since he left.

"We all kind of know the story there," Flacco said. "I have nothing but love for the people in that facility and the people in that city. . It's one of those things in the NFL. There is a business side of it, and things happen."

A near return in 2023

Two seasons ago, Flacco nearly made his return to Baltimore under pressure-packed circumstances. If the Cleveland Browns had beaten Houston in the first round of the playoffs, they'd have faced the Ravens next.

That didn't happen, so Flacco and Ravens star Lamar Jackson had to settle for a reunion at NFL Honors, when the former won Comeback Player of the Year and the latter was MVP.

"I was like, 'Man, I thought we were going to have to see you in the playoffs,'" Jackson said. "He was on a roll. He had those guys in a good position."

Ravens to celebrate 30 years

On Sunday, the Ravens will be celebrating their 30th anniversary since they announced they were leaving Cleveland and moving to Baltimore.

Flacco said he's not worried about that extra storyline.

"It's funny because that isn't the first thing I think about, not being from here, but I can understand how that looks," Flacco said. "Listen, they do these things, and I think you can take it however you want. If you are from Cleveland, you can take it one way. If you are from Baltimore, you can say it's not a big deal."

Flacco said that while his homecoming will be special, he is looking forward to the atmosphere and competing against the Super Bowl-inspired Ravens.

"I think it is cool to go back and play there for some of those people. It's going to be cool to play there because they have unbelievable fans that bring a lot of energy to that stadium, "I can remember being in that stadium, and they get loud. it's going to be a lot of fun and definitely a challenge."

Coming off losses

The Browns (0-1) are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start in Kevin Stefanski's six seasons as coach. The last three times the Browns lost their opener, they bounced back with a win in Week 2.

Baltimore started 0-2 last season but still went on to win the AFC North. But after losing at Buffalo in their opener, the Ravens could really use a win this week. Their next four games after this are against the Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams.

Takeaway drought

The Browns allowed only 141 yards against Cincinnati last week, including only 7 in the second half. While the defense is doing a solid job stopping opponents, it isn't forcing turnovers. Cleveland has gone three straight games dating to last season without a takeaway and has gone seven straight without forcing multiple turnovers.

"As good as we play, still more things that we could get better at and that's one of the areas is takeaways," cornerback Denzel Ward said. "So we played well, played decent on this past game, but we got to take that ball away."

Playing to their strengths

The Browns were in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) on 36 of their 71 offensive plays against Cincinnati last week, their highest usage since Week 16 in 2020.

That's partly because of the selection of tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round this year. Fannin was in for 55 plays while lining up at tight end, slot receiver, running back and even quarterback one play. David Njoku was in for 64 snaps. Fannin and Njoku combined for 10 of the Browns' 31 receptions and 100 yards.

Baltimore allowed seven receptions to Buffalo's tight ends for 97 yards and a touchdown. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, opponents targeted tight ends 127 times against Baltimore last season, 10th-most in the league.

Keep an eye on …

Both teams have rookie kickers who missed extra points last week, and the Ravens and Browns both lost by one point.

Baltimore's Tyler Loop made both of his field goal attempts, while Cleveland's Andre Szmyt was 1 of 2, including a 35-yard attempt that went wide right late in the fourth quarter that would have given the Browns the lead.

Injuries

Browns tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow) is expected to be back after he left the first half of Sunday's game after being poked in the eye. Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) is on track to make his season debut after missing last week.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) missed last weekend's game and missed practice time this week. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (ankle) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) were also on the injury report this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.