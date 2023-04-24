Jodeci, SWV, Dru Hill coming to CFG Bank Arena this summer

BALTIMORE — Music artists Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill are coming to CFG Bank Arena for the Summer Block Party R&B tour.

Jodeci, SWV, and the Baltimore based group Dru Hill bring a repertoire of popular R&B hits.

The tour begins in Charlotte, North Carolina but will stop in Baltimore on July 29.

Arist presale goes live Tuesday April 25 at 10 a.m., and Live Nation presale begins Thursday April 27 at 10 a.m. All presales end Thursday April 27 at 10 p.m.

General on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.