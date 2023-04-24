Watch CBS News
Local News

Jodeci, SWV, Dru Hill coming to CFG Bank Arena this summer

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Music artists Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill are coming to CFG Bank Arena for the Summer Block Party R&B tour.  

jodeci-swv-2023-tour-admat-final-v4.jpg

Jodeci, SWV, and the Baltimore based group Dru Hill bring a repertoire of popular R&B hits. 

The tour begins in Charlotte, North Carolina but will stop in Baltimore on July 29. 

Arist presale goes live Tuesday April 25 at 10 a.m., and Live Nation presale begins Thursday April 27 at 10 a.m.  All presales end Thursday April 27 at 10 p.m.

General on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.