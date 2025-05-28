Fundraiser set to honor fallen Baltimore City firefighter Lt. Mark Dranbauer on Sunday

The Baltimore community is coming together on Sunday, June 1, for a fundraiser in memory of fallen firefighter Lt. Mark Dranbauer.

The event, hosted and put on by Jimmy's Famous Seafood, will raise money for Lt. Dranbauer's family.

Lt. Dranbauer died on Friday, May 16, days after he suffered a medical emergency while battling a fire on West Saratoga Street. The 44-year-old was approximately 30 to 40 feet off the ground when he fell backward down a ladder. He remained on the aerial ladder, where he was helped off and taken to a hospital.

Lt. Dranbauer served the Baltimore City Fire Department for 23 years. He is expected to save 70 lives after donating his organs, according to medical officials.

About the Lt. Mark Dranbauer Memorial Fundraiser

The Lt. Mark Dranbauer Memorial Fundraiser at Jimmy's Famous Seafood will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter will be one of the hosts of the event, along with Jimmy's Famous Seafood co-owners John Minadakis and Tony Minadakis, and T.J. Smith.

Tickets are $75, and all of the proceeds will go to Lt. Dranbauer's family.

Tickets to the event will include three hours of unlimited drinks and a buffet crafted by the chefs at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. There will be live music, DJ, speeches, games, raffles, celebrity appearances, and more.

For information on donating services, such as DJ, photography, music, or other skill sets, contact events@jimmysfamousseafood.com. If your company wishes to become a sponsor of this event, you can contact sales@jimmysfamousseafood.com.

For ticket information on the memorial fundraiser, check out this link.