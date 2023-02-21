Jimmy Carter Flashback: 39th U.S. President made memorable stops in Baltimore

Former President Jimmy Carter makes national impact with Habitat for Humanity

BALTIMORE - Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, is the oldest living president.

But, right now, the 98-year-old is at his Plains, Georgia home in hospice care.

President Jimmy Carter, who served one term from 1977 until 1981, was known for many humanitarian impacts, especially for his work with Habitat for Humanity.

He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1946, and served in the Navy.

WJZ remembers several times when Former President Carter visited Baltimore.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., former mayor of Baltimore, during a visit to the latter's home in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, August 7, 1979. From left are: Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes; D'Alesandro; Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md.; a secret service agent; Carter; Mrs. Carter, partly hidden; Sen. Charles McC. Mathias, R-Md.; and Dominec Mimi DiPietro, a city councilman. (AP Photo) Anonymous / AP

U.S. President Jimmy Carter wave to a crowd gathered in the street in Baltimore, Maryland, August 7, 1979. (AP Photo) Anonymous / AP

A young unidentified woman hides her eyes and smiles as she is approached by Democratic presidential nominee Jimmy Carter as he walks through a Baltimore neighborhood, Sept. 17, 1976. Carter spent about an hour in the eastern section of the city attending a rally. William A. Smith / AP

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, and Rosalynn Carter, center, get a tour of the Sandtown Project by Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, right, Friday, March 27, 1992, Baltimore, Md. The Carter's were in town to kick off the Sandtown Habitat for Humanity campaign which will rehabilitate 100 vacant homes. The rest of the group is unidentified. Carlos Osorio / AP

