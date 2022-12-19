Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE - Hanukkah celebrations are underway across Maryland.

Sunday night more than a thousand people gathered outside the Rosenbloom Owings Mills Jewish Community Center for the first night of Hanukkah.

They kicked off the eight-day Jewish festival while sharing the story of the holiday with neighbors.

"The temple was destroyed, it was re-dedicated, there was enough oil for one night, but it lasted for eight nights," said Sara Shalva, Chief Arts Officer for the JCC of Greater Baltimore. "Our job as Jews is to bring light and hope and the promise of miracles to the entire community."

The "Illumination Celebration: FireLight" included singing, dancing, an LED light show, family activities and more.

"As the cold season starts, we wanted to do something that would warm the hearts of the people in our community," said Chloe Levine, a volunteer with the JCC of Greater Baltimore. "So we thought this would be a great way to do it."

The JCC of Greater Baltimore is the oldest JCC in North America, and everyone is welcome at this annual event.

"It's about celebrating Jewish pride and Jewish identity and welcoming the entire community into this space. So everyone feels like they belong," Shalva said. "We all bring light and peace."

Hanukkah ends with nightfall on December 26.

For more on events at the JCC visit its website here.