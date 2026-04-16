150 pieces of jewelry recovered, 3 alleged thieves charged in Baltimore County scam

More than 150 pieces of jewelry have been recovered in a Baltimore County scam that led to the arrest of three alleged thieves, police said Thursday.

The suspects — Mihail Alexandru, 20, Versalona Nicu, 26, and Mihaela Alexandru, 23 — are accused of snatching necklaces from victims, according to police. The three were linked to a series of at least seven robberies and thefts in the Catonsville area that took place starting in January.

During each of the reported cases, the suspects tried to engage a victim and encourage them to get closer or lean inside their vehicle, police said. The suspects asked for directions or offered the victims a blessing, and once they were within reach, they grabbed necklaces before fleeing, according to police.

The three suspects were linked to the following seven cases:

An armed robbery on Jan. 6 in the 5500 block of Baltimore National Park

A robbery on Feb. 9 in the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike

A theft on Feb. 15 in the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike

A theft on March 14 in the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike

A theft on March 17 in the 6600 block of Baltimore National Pike

A theft on April 7 in the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike

A robbery on April 9 in the 900 block of Frederick Road

More than $14,000 worth of jewelry has been recovered during the investigation, police said.

The suspects were taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center, where they are being held without bail, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to call police at 410-887-4636.