Man dead after Howard County shooting; suspect charged with murder

A man is dead, and another is facing murder charges after a shooting in Jessup, according to Howard County police.

On Friday, Dec. 19, officers responded to the 8700 block of Washington Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. for the reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Tysean Berry, 25, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died, according to police.

During a preliminary investigation, police determined that Berry had gotten into an altercation with a group of people, including the suspect, in a McDonald's parking lot.

During the physical altercation, the suspect — identified as 22-year-old Christian Kinuthia, of Windsor Mill — shot Berry, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, and Kinuthia stayed on the scene, police said.

Following Berry's death, Kinuthia was charged with second-degree murder and assault. He is being held on no bond at the Howard County Detention Center, police said.

Crime in Howard County

Homicide cases in Howard County increased in 2024, but remained stagnant in previous years, according to data from the Maryland State Police Department.

In 2024, the county recorded 11 homicide cases, up 83% from six cases in 2023. The county also recorded six homicide cases in 2022, data shows.

So far in 2025, the county has seen six homicide cases, according to police data.

In January 2025, a 17-year-old was found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Columbia, police said.

A total of five people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Lance Carrington, including a 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and a 20-year-old.

An investigation revealed the group of suspects planned to rob Carrington of a gun, according to police.