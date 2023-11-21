Jahmir Young scored 20, Reese has double-double; Maryland beats UMBC 92-68

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points, Julian Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Maryland never trailed in its 92-68 win over UMBC on Tuesday night.

Donta Scott added 14 points for Maryland (2-3) and DeShawn Harris-Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Young scored seven points in an 11-2 run that gave the Terrapins a 17-8 lead about 5 minutes into the game. They scored nine straight points and, after Devan Sapp hit a 3-pointer, sandwiched spurts of 12-0 and 11-0 around a 3 by Dion Brown as Maryland scored 32 of the final 38 first-half points to take a 57-24 lead at intermission.

Ace Valentine led UMBC (3-3) with 15 points. Brown added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Sapp added 10 points.

Maryland committed 13 turnovers, scored 24 points off 23 Retrievers miscues and outscored UMBC 24-9 from the free-throw line.

UMBC plays the second of four straight road games Saturday at William and Mary. Maryland plays host to South Alabama on Saturday in the second of three consecutive home games.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)