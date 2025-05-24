Remembering Maryland's own Jacob Mullen in honor of Memorial Day

Specialist Jacob Mullen is one of 10 fallen service members who will be honored during the 58th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Mullen, a father, son and fiancé served in the Army for seven years and was previously deployed to Poland.

Jacob and Staff Sgt. Shelbe Butner both died during a field training exercise in Georgia on January 30 when their tactical vehicle rolled off a road into standing water.

"Hug and love those around you because time is way more fleeting," said his mom, Linda Mullen. "I know it sounds trite and everyone says it but it's not until your 25-year-old son is gone that you realize just how little time you have."

He called his mom the night before the field operation. She said he told her he'd be gone until March and that he loved her. That was the last time she heard from him.

"My biggest fear in the whole process is that he'll be forgotten," Linda said.

She was honored when she got notified her son would be represented during Mondays Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

"To know that other people are recognizing him in an honorable way, I don't know if I have the right words to express just how much it means to us," she said.

A gentle giant

Jacob was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Fruitland, MD when he was 10-years-old.

"He always considered himself raised in Maryland, from Maryland," said Linda. "Like he was one of those people who wore the Maryland flag, no matter how tacky it can be in clothing. He wore it, proudly."

He grew up playing sports like little league lacrosse, football, bocce and his favorite, wrestling. In the Army, he wrestled in some combative tournaments and helped to train other soldiers.

His family referred to him as a gentle giant who adored his children.

"There was nothing more than he wanted than to be a dad," Linda said.

Jacob's fiancé is currently expecting and his baby girl is due in June.

"So we're just going to make sure that they know that, that everything we do shows them how much he absolutely would have chosen to be there with them," she said.

A little piece of Jacob

While her son is no longer here physically, she believes her son sent her a companion that could be. She was watching the local news at her home in Delaware and a shelter dog was highlighted. He too, like her son, was referred to as a gentle giant.

"His eyes were the saddest I'd ever seen, and I just remember thinking," she said. "He's so sad and I'm so sad."

It was also his name, Hermes, that drew her to him.

"My son loved history, loved mythology and Hermes is the mediator he's the only god that could navigate between the land of the living and the dead," she said.

Linda visited the mastiff mix and said he seemed so sad. Hermes wasn't walking and didn't know what to do on a leash. She came back daily and after a few days she brought him home. That's when she got the adoption papers.

"His projected birthdate was January 30th which was the day Jacob passed," she said.

Hermes projected birthdate was the same date, but two years earlier from when her son died.

"I feel like every day when I go home and see my dog like a little piece of Jacob is there… he sent him to me," Linda said.

Her new companion and her grandbabies are keeping Jacob close to her heart.

Jacob Mullen's awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The 58th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens is Monday, May 26.

It's begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.