Jackson's grand slam, Alonso's homer give Orioles a 9-7 comeback win over Diamondbacks

Jeremiah Jackson hit a grand slam and a solo shot, Pete Alonso put Baltimore in front with a seventh-inning home and the Orioles rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 Monday night.

Nolan Arenado hit two home runs and had five RBIs, and Ketel Marte hit a pair of solo homers to put the Diamondbacks up 7-1 in the sixth.

But Arizona's bullpen gave up the lead.

Taylor Rashi allowed two hits and a walk in the sixth before Jackson hit a hanging slider into the left-field seats. One inning later, Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) hit Taylor Ward with a pitch before Alonso launched his second homer of the season.

Jackson led off the eighth with a homer off Andrew Hoffman to make it 9-7. It was Jackson's first career multi-homer game.

Albert Suárez (1-0) gave up three runs in two innings of relief, Rico Garcia pitched a perfect eighth, and Ryan Helsley got three straight outs for his fifth save.

Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, Orioles starter Dean Kremer yielded three home runs but only two earned runs in five innings. He struck out nine and walked none in his first start of the season.

His 2026 debut got off to a rocky start when Marte hit the first pitch of the game over the right-field wall. Marte also went deep in the third, and Arenado tacked on a two-run drive in the fourth and a three-run homer in the sixth.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was struck in the face by a foul ball hit by Jackson in the fifth inning. He was helped from the dugout into the tunnel and did not return.

Up next

Right-hander Merrill Kelly makes his season debut for Arizona on Tuesday night following a stint on the injured list. Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.89 ERA) starts for Baltimore.