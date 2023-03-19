Watch CBS News
Jackson touts upcoming 'exclusive interview' on social media

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson offered his fans a sneak peek of an exclusive interview on Saturday.

The star quarterback said on his Instagram page that the interview was between him and TruzzProductionz. It will be made available on his YouTube channel.

A video clip on his Instagram shows Jackson being questioned about his overall growth as a quarterback. 

"The biggest thing for me, coming out of college, entering the West Coast system, was terminology," he said.

Jackson then went on to describe his experiences with game plays while donning a T-shirt that said "Lamar Jackson Experience."

"Subscribe to the Lamar Jackson Entertainment YouTube page for access to the full interview and link also will be in my bio dropping soon," he said in his Instagram post.

He ended his post with two rocket ship emojis.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 9:56 PM

