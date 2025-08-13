Jackson Holliday hit a game-ending double, and the Baltimore Orioles cool off Seattle, 4-3

Jackson Holliday hit a game-ending double, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped Seattle's eight-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday night.

Dylan Carlson set up Holliday's winning hit with a two-out single off Matt Brash (1-1). A hustling Carlson scored all the way from first on Holliday's liner into the corner in right field.

It was the first walk-off win for the Orioles since Sept. 19, 2024. They were the only big league team without a walk-off victory.

Ryan Mountcastle homered for Baltimore, and Keegan Akin (4-2) got two outs for the win.

Julio Rodríguez had two hits and scored two runs for Seattle, which dropped into second place in the AL West, one game back of Houston. Josh Naylor had two RBIs.

The Mariners had a 1-0 lead before the Orioles chased Logan Gilbert while scoring three times in the seventh.

Mountcastle hit a leadoff drive for his fourth homer. Coby Mayo reached on a one-out single before Gilbert was replaced by Gabe Speier.

Jeremiah Jackson greeted Speier with a pinch-hit triple, and he jogged home when first baseman Naylor committed a throwing error while trying to cut down Mayo at home.

The Mariners rallied with two runs in the top of the ninth. Dominic Canzone drove in Eugenio Suárez with a tying sacrifice fly.