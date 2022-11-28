Watch CBS News
Is your house decked out for the holidays? Let us know

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Are you feeling festive? Do you enjoy spreading holiday cheer? Is your house lit up and decked out for the holidays?

If you answered yes to all of those questions, then we've got just the thing for you.

Introducing Holiday Lights: our campaign to showcase the best holiday light displays the Baltimore area has to offer. Over the next several weeks, we'll feature some of our favorite local displays on WJZ and CBSN Baltimore.

Think of it as our way of saying happy holidays -- and your chance to show off those incredible decorations at home.

Wondering how to get your light display featured on TV? We've made it real simple: all you have to do is snap a photo or video with your smartphone and upload it to Twitter. But be sure to add #BeOnWJZ, so we can find it.

Or, if you'd like to submit them via email, drop us a line at BeOn@wjz.com.



The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

