Is Maryland a good place to live? Here's how residents view the quality of life.

A newly released poll by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) assessed how Marylanders viewed the state in various ways, highlighting an evident political divide.

The survey asked Marylanders to rate the state as a place to live, work, and if they'd consider moving to a different state within the next few years.

Is Maryland a good place to live and work?

56 percent think Maryland is an "excellent" or "good" place to raise a family

54 percent think Maryland is an "excellent" or "good" place to access health care services

50 percent think Maryland is an "excellent" or "good" place to get a quality K-12 education

46 percent think Maryland is an "excellent" or "good" place to find a good-paying job

36 percent think Maryland is an "excellent" or "good" place to open or run a business

30 percent think Maryland is an "excellent" or "good" place to retire

The poll surveyed 803 Maryland adults, including 769 registered voters between February 11 and February 15, 2025, with live interviews and online surveys.

"A majority of Maryland residents say that Maryland is a great place to raise a family, access healthcare services, and get a quality K-12 education. At the same time, more than half of Marylanders also say they've considered moving to a different state," said Mileah Kromer, Director of the UMBC Institute of Politics. "And there is a clear political divide in attitudes: Democrats are far less likely to have considered moving to a different state and more likely to give Maryland high marks as a place to live than Republicans."

53% of Marylanders considered moving in 2024

In the past year, 53% of Marylanders considered moving to a different state within the next few years, while 44% did not.

Democrats: 39% have considered moving

Republicans: 63% have considered moving

Unaffiliated/Independents: 69% have considered moving