Is it too early for the pumpkin craze? Dunkin' has rolled out its Fall flavors

BALTIMORE - It may not feel like fall just yet but it sure tastes like it.

Dunkin' officially rolled out its fall flavors.

WJZ sent Caroline Foreback out and about to find out what's the rush and the craze for this taste of the Fall season.

If you feel like the transition to pumpkin season happens earlier every year, you're not wrong.

But Dunkin's Field Marketing Manager Colleen Krygiel said they are just trying to give the people what they want.

"Traditionally, it was back in September, but now we're seeing that fans really want it earlier," Krygiel said.

As of August 16, Fall flavors are now available at Dunkin' across the country.

From pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins to the pumpkin signature latte, pumpkin coffee and even a new flavor, the nutty pumpkin.

"The smell and the feel and the taste of pumpkin kind of reminds you of that fall time period which I think everyone loves," Krygiel said.

Kara, a regular at the Dunkin on West Street in Annapolis, said, "Oh I'm excited. I love Fall flavors!"

Despite the craze and excitement, some think all this pumpkin is a bit premature.

"Wait for the season for the pumpkin," said one customer in the drive-through.

People typically fall into two different camps this time of year: those who cringe at the sight of anything pumpkin before mid-September, and those who find it exciting because it means autumn is near.

"I just love fall, crispy nights, a good fire, the leaves changing," said Kara. "That's one of the reasons why I love living in Maryland."

If you think about it, how you feel about Fall approaching probably lines up with how you feel about change.

"I definitely embrace it," Annapolis native Jennie Murphy, said. "I moved to Austin, so I appreciate the seasons a lot more now. Coming back here, I love all the seasons and to see it all change."

Whether you embrace it or resist it, indulging in the taste of fall can help make that change a little sweeter.

"Sometimes this transition from summer to Fall can be a difficult one," Krygiel said. "But those flavors and those smells really help you and they're nostalgic."

The reality is, you're not making summer go away any faster by enjoying a pumpkin latte. Mother nature is going to do her thing no matter what. So do what makes you happy!