Investigators looking into string of recent fires in North Baltimore believed to be intentionally set

Investigators looking into string of recent fires believed to be intentionally set

BALTIMORE - Police and fire investigators are looking into a string of recent fires in northwest Baltimore which they believe most are cases of arson.

Over the weekend, investigators say a car was set on fire in the Fallstaff neighborhood.

This is just the latest case of alleged arson in the area.

Investigators said that six of those eight fires have been ruled as arson.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for several of the fires.

Late Saturday night, a Fallstaff resident, who did not wish to be identified, says her car went up in flames.

"It's not the sort of thing that usually happens in our neighborhood, at least until now," she saod. "We consider ourselves a safer neighborhood. We've never had anything like this before."

Police believe this is just the latest in a string of fires in the neighborhood.

Detectives are also investigating at least six more arson fires in the northwest district.

"They had set one behind my house and the fire department caught it," resident Alfred Webb said. "There was a bigger fire down the street. There have been cars catching on fire."

Members of the Fallstaff community say they are on edge.

"It will have you feeling a little wondering what's next? If we didn't see the fire out back, my whole yard could have been on fire and multiple properties could have caught on fire," Webb said. "People can get hurt.