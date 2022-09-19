Investigation underway after 4-story building catches fire in Old Goucher

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed part of an apartment building in Old Goucher, according to the local firefighter's union.

The fire started around midnight on Saturday and subsequently consumed part of a four-story building in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, union officials said.

Firefighters set up various ladders next to the windows of the building in case of an emergency, according to union officials.

Great pic of #BMORESBravest working at last night’s fire. Note the ladders that were placed at the windows for firefighter rescue if needed, as well as the firefighters climbing the big ladder.



📷🦈 pic.twitter.com/pYgJxc24px — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 18, 2022

The fire started several blocks away from where detectives were busy investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man in the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue.

A frenzy of fire engines responding to the burning building navigated around the crime scene. At least one fire engine drove through the investigation site.

Now part of the city is on fire. pic.twitter.com/qColQzwDPX — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) September 18, 2022