Maryland man pleads guilty to insurance fraud scheme involving 600 victims

A Hyattsville man has pleaded guilty to his role in a pandemic unemployment fraud scheme that involved more than 600 victims and at least $2.7 million in losses, federal prosecutors said.

Sylvester Atekwane, 32, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to a CARES-Act unemployment insurance fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023. As part of his plea, he must pay at least $250,000 in restitution.

How the scheme worked

Prosecutors said Atekwane and others collected names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers to file fraudulent unemployment claims between February 2020 and February 2021.

In at least one instance, Atekwane used his position as a caregiver to access victims' personal information to apply for benefits, according to prosecutors.

In July 2020, he withdrew $1,000 in unemployment benefits using a debit card issued in the name of a Washington, D.C., resident identified as Victim 1. Prosecutors said the victim lived in a group home and could not handle their finances.

He also notified co-conspirators when benefits arrived at his address or nearby apartments. The group used prepaid debit cards loaded with unemployment benefits to withdraw cash at ATMs.

Investigators said that at least $150,000 in fraudulent benefits, tied to 61 victims, was sent directly to Atekwane's address, although he personally profited about $6,000.

On Sep. 17, a former financial services provider from Glen Burnie pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi-style investment scheme, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

On Sept. 18, a Baltimore woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in a scheme that defrauded Maryland's unemployment insurance system of more than $250,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors said.

Clarence Woods Jr., 62, Woods operated two separate fraudulent schemes while working as a financial services provider, the AG's office said.

Woods owes $573,161 in restitution to 16 victims, the AG said.