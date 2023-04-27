Injured teen found near Baltimore County elementary school

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers found a teenager with suspected injuries near Rodgers Forge Elementary School, according to authorities.

They found the teen in the 200 block of Dumbarton Road around 3:35 p.m., police said.

A medic was requested for the teenager, according to authorities.

Baltimore County officers are trying to identify the teen, police said.

The school's principal, Michele Rowland, sent a letter to parents and guardians about the incident.

"School staff and several students spotted an individual, who was injured and partially unclothed outside of our school building," the letter stated. "We immediately called 911 and emergency personnel responded to the school to assist. The individual was removed from school property to receive appropriate medical care."

A school counselor would be available to meet with students on Friday, Rowland said.

She added that the safety of the school's students remained a top priority.