Incoming Morgan State freshman missing from Philadelphia home: 'Just want my baby home'

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old Philadelphia girl who is planning on attending college at Morgan State in the Fall has been missing since June 5, according to police.

Shalaya Porter missed her high school graduation at Motivation High School in Philadelphia, and police are still searching for her, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Police said Porter was reported missing on June 5. She was reportedly last seen in the 4600 block of Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia.

"I just want my baby home," her mother Kaleia Porter told CBS Philadelphia.

She is described by police as 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

Her family told CBS Philadelphia they don't know where Porter could be.

"We just don't know," her aunt Felicia Hill said. "That's the thing that's killing us the most. The why and the don't knows and things like that."

Hill said Porter was excited about graduating high school and going to college, and leaving like this is out of her character.

"She was looking forward to graduating and looking forward to going to college and looking forward to living life and moving on to her next chapter," Hill said. "This is completely out of character when it comes to her. She don't go this long without calling her mom or contacting her friends."

Anyone with any information Porter's whereabouts should call Philadelphia police at 215-686-3183 or 911.