Inclusive dance teacher inspires Harford County community while battling stage 4 cancer

BALTIMORE - A dance studio in Harford County is home to an inclusive dance program for people with physical or developmental disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other developmental delays.

"You shouldn't label yourself as a disability but as an ability," dance student Ciara Gentry said.

Dancers 8 years and older are given the opportunity to participate in the class led by Coach Nicole Dover.

"When the lights go on and everybody lines up, it's like wow, I can't believe Nicole got all those kids to do all those things on that stage," dance parent Deborah Vrankin said.

A dance studio in Harford County is home to an inclusive dance program for people with physical or developmental disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other developmental delays. CBS News Baltimore

While the dance teacher breaks barriers for students, the 38-year-old is battling one of her own after being diagnosed with breast cancer recurrence. This time, stage four.

"We realized the extent of how much it spread: throughout my bones, my sternum, and a multitude of lymph nodes," Dover said.

Dover said her breast cancer journey began during her junior year of college when she received confirmation about the disease on move-in day.

Soon after, Dover said she began chemotherapy and radiation and eventually had a bilateral mastectomy at 20 years old.

"I made the decision to continue staying as a full-time student and staying on the dance team," Dover said.

Lifted by a community of support between roommates and the university's dance team, Dover said she graduated on time in 2008 with a Bachelor's in Business Communications.

"I do have that spark, that light, that fight, that love that radiates through me in everything that I do and that I am a symbol of life and not giving up," Dover said.

Dover said she went into the helping field of clinical social work and coached a cheerleading team competing in the Special Olympics before taking on the current role as the instructor for Supernova Dance Company's Special Needs Dance Team.

"I always like to say, he's not my son with Down syndrome," Laura Feiler said. "Coach Nicole just sees our kids for who they are and she's the reason he can dance."

The professional titles Dover holds pale in comparison to how others see her, as a beacon of hope.

"Two years ago, I had a very unexpected breast cancer diagnosis and it's scary, and it's hard and it's really long and she was my light through that," Feiler said.

From volunteers to students and their parents, Dover has become an inspiration for how she chooses not to let a diagnosis define her but instead, how she chooses to live to the fullest despite it.

"That's not what I want my focus to be. I don't want it to be about disease. I want it to be about life and living and surrounding myself with beautiful people helps me feel alive," Dover said.