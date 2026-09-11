Improving weather Friday, storms for part of weekend in Baltimore

Showers will give way to partial afternoon and evening clearing Friday. Showers and storms return for part of the weekend, but it's not expected to be a washout.

Improving weather conditions Friday across Maryland

A few showers will linger through mid to late morning across central and southern Maryland. Any of the showers should be gone by 10 a.m.

Look for clouds to give way to breaks of sunshine mid to late Friday afternoon. Humidity levels will drop this afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

A few overnight showers are possible by early Saturday morning.

Mixture of dry and wet weather this weekend across Maryland

The drier parts of the weekend appear to be Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. While rain cannot be ruled out during these times, the coverage of it should be fairly isolated.

The heaviest showers and storms appear to take place Saturday evening and night. Locally heavy rainfall is possible along with thunder and lightning. Tropical humidity means that some of the storms could cause localized flooding.

Sunday may feature a few showers and storms as well, both during the morning and afternoon. The steadiest and most widespread coverage of any rain should be early in the day with the coverage potentially decreasing during the afternoon and evening. Humidity appears to peak on Sunday morning and slowly fall throughout the day.

Monday starts a little muggy, but humidity continues to drop through the day into Tuesday morning. Highs on both Monday and Tuesday reach the upper 70s to low 80s.