'I'm ready for Lamar': Ravens fans get boost of excitement after Lamar Jackson agrees to huge contract

BALTIMORE - The Ravens will soon be on the clock, drafting, hopefully, the future of the franchise.

But, hours before the NFL Draft, fans received good news about their star quarterback.

Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Ravens reportedly worth up to $260 million. According to CBS Sports Josina Anderson, $185 million of the contract is guaranteed.

The Ravens made Jackson the NFL's highest paid quarterback, providing a boost of excitement at Thursday's Ravens Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Lamar, you are so cool. I want to see you in person and throw a football with you," young Carson told WJZ.

Shortly before the Ravens announced the contract extension, the social media team posted a Spongebob Square Pants GIF, with an "8-ball."

Then, Ravens fans learned the quarterback will be back under contract for at least the next five seasons.

"I just knew he was going make it for the Ravens," Carson said. "I'm ready for Lamar."

Now, the Ravens can go into the NFL Draft knowing they have Jackson, a 2019 MVP, returning.

And, hopefully, they can build more around him.

"I am elated. I am overjoyed," Ravens fan Yvonne said. "I knew he was going to stay with us. We love Lamar."

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.

The Ravens, this offseason, added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor.

"This can't get any better," Ravens fan Dana said. "We are good. We are happy. We have Lamar. We have Odell Beckham Jr."

As of right now, the Ravens only have five picks, the fewest picks the organization has had since 1999.