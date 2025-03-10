Possible illegal occupant activity investigated as cause of massive West Baltimore fire

Maryland woman asks for help after losing home in massive fire

Maryland woman asks for help after losing home in massive fire

Maryland woman asks for help after losing home in massive fire

Possible illegal occupant activity is believed to have caused a massive fire that engulfed 15 homes and displaced at least seven residents in West Baltimore on Friday, March 7, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire officials said the block of buildings on North Fulton Avenue was a mixed occupancy of homes, businesses, businesses with apartments above, and a few were vacant. However, all of them have now been demolished.

During the fire, the buildings were marked with Code X in Baltimore City, meaning they have severe structural or interior hazards and high risks of collapse.

More than 100 firefighters controlled the four-alarm fire in about three hours. The fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said the flames started in a corner dwelling before strong morning winds spread them down the block, engulfing rowhomes — some occupied by businesses, others vacant, and some housing families.

"We are thoroughly examining all factors that contributed to this devastating fire," Wallace said. "Preliminary findings suggest that unauthorized individuals may have been present in the structure before the fire broke out. Our investigators, in coordination with local authorities, are working diligently to determine the exact circumstances and whether any criminal activity played a role."

"It's a total loss"

A Baltimore woman said her family of five had only been in their home for a month before it was demolished in the fire.

Monique Awkwaid said her family is trying to regroup after losing everything.

"It's a total loss. We lost everything," Awkwaid said. "It's devastation, complete devastation."

The family is grateful to be alive but in need of support. They have created a fundraiser page online.

"It's going to be OK," Awkwaid said. "Things happen for a reason, and we're going to be OK. We still have our lives."