'I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's (butt)': Wrestler jabs at Lamar Jackson during AEW event in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The chants of "MVP" reverberated throughout Baltimore's Chesapeake Arena Wednesday night when Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson was introduced.

Jackson attended the All Elite Wrestling, AEW, event, and received a raucous reaction from the crowd. According to Ravens.com, Jackson showed up with Ravens teammates Tyler Huntley and James Proche.

However, one wrestler wasn't impressed.

In a speech in the ring, Chris Jericho said, "I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's (butt)," followed with a grin.

All Jackson could do was dip his head in response.

"I got called out," Jackson said Thursday. "I wasn't thinking he was going to call me out. Chris Jericho called me out, and I didn't hear what he said at first. Then they told me, and I started laughing. I enjoyed it because when I was growing up, I was a huge fan of wrestling."

Jackson posed for photos with the wrestlers and posted them on his Instagram page.

The Ravens (5-3) travel to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night. The game will be aired on WJZ.