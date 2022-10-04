'I still love the job': Maryland AG Brian Frosh ready to hand over role to new candidate

After 35 years in public service, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is ready to pass on his seat to a new candidate.

Frosh became the state's attorney general in 2015.

With the primary election nearly a month away, WJZ's Amy Kawata talked to Frosh about his time in office, some of his career highlights and what the next attorney general has in store for them come January.

Frosh has been pledging to bring fairness, equality and justice to all Marylanders since he was elected.

"It's a wonderful job and I think of the job as being the people's lawyer, and I think we've had a huge impact," Frosh said.

Frosh is giving up his seat after serving two full terms.

"I still love the job," Frosh said. "I still think we have been extremely productive but I didn't want to stay past my sell-by date."

Under Frosh's leadership, the Office of Attorney General has accomplished a number of big tasks, including establishing a COVID-19 access to Justice Task Force and enacting some of the toughest common-sense gun laws in the country.

"We've recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for the state, for consumers, from predatory lenders, from Wall Street banks, from tobacco companies," Frosh said. "We've indicted and prosecuted hundreds of the most dangerous people in the state."

Frosh told WJZ he's not planning to let up during his final months in office.

"I think very soon we'll have a significant announcement to make on a case we've been pursuing for a while," Frosh said.

Most recently, Frosh has been in the spotlight for slamming Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's successful motion to free Adnan Syed.

"We have a crime problem in Maryland," Frosh said. "If State's Attorney Mosby were concentrating as hard on trying murder cases and putting murderers behind bars as she has on this case, I think our state would be quite a bit safer."

Republican candidate Michael Peroutka and Democratic candidate Anthony Brown, who frosh has endorsed, are now in the race for the next attorney general seat.

"We have a number of important cases that are in progress and we have a lot of things to protect the state against and it's a job where you could do an enormous amount of good, and I'm proud to turn it over to the next attorney general," Frosh said."

So what is Frosh planning next? He said that is still up in the air.

"I'm not going anywhere," Frosh said. "I hope that I'll still be able to have an impact on important public policy."