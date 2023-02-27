'I felt like a new person': IV Hydration Therapy is trendy energy boost

BALTIMORE - IV Hydration Therapy is definitely trendy.

Maybe you've seen photos on social media of people having "drip parties." Celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Harry Styles, have posted about doing it.

But is it just a wellness trend or does it actually work?

Sophie Cohen started IV Hydration Therapy after getting a crippling migraine.

She could barely move, was throwing up, and felt willing to try anything.

"We're just going to start an IV," said Dr. Chris Kircher, owner of Bmore Hydrated. "She's been dealing with fatigue and wants a little pick-me-up, a little boost."

Cohen told WJZ she felt great after her IV Hydration Therapy session.

"Within 20 minutes of the IV being done, I felt like a new person," Cohen said.

Now, the working mom of three does this procedure every couple of months.

"I don't always take the time to make sure I'm drinking enough water or taking my vitamins or getting my sleep, all of those things," Cohen said. "So whenever I feel rundown, I give him a call."

Dr. Chris Kircher opened "BmoreHydrated" in 2019.

IV Hydration Therapy was becoming a popular hang-over cure.

"It's like a morning after kind of thing where you're hanging out with your friends and are like, 'Man, last night was so much fun. Let's go get IV's together,'" Dr. Kircher said. "It's like a social event as well as a health event. "

Dr. Kircher's IV Hydration Therapy business was one of the first in Baltimore.

But now, the procedure has exploded in popularity.

You will see places popping up across the area offering vitamin drips.

Dr. Kircher said his sales have doubled each year.

"If you're going to go to the hospital if you're sick, the first thing they're going do is set you up with an IV," Dr. Kircher said. "So there's obviously merit in the IV itself. On top of that, we give you vitamins. It's in your home. I'm a physician and I have registered nurses who do the procedure. So, it's safe, it's easy, it's not too expensive, it's going to make you feel better."

So what's inside the bag?

"This is the B-12," Dr. Kircher said. "This is good for energy, better sleep, gets rid of brain fog."

It is called the "Myers Cocktail," invented by Baltimore physician Dr. John Myers.

"This here is the Vitamin C. It takes care of giving you a little immune boost," Dr. Kircher said.

It's a mix of vitamins and electrolytes.

Dr. Kircher also works with athletes, including Ravens players, who need to stay hydrated.

"This here is the Magnesium. This is good for your bones, helps with headaches, helps with blood pressure," Dr. Kircher said.

Dr. Kircher said the procedure is safe.

They first get your medical history and check for allergies.

"All the different vitamins and all the fluids and everything are all FDA approved," Dr. Kircher said. "They go through different testing to make sure they're sterile and nothing is wrong with them. All the vitamins I use are water soluble, which means if you were to get too much somehow by accident, you would just urinate them out. There would be no side effects from having too much of it."

Dr. Kircher brings the treatment to you whether you're at home, at work, at a party, or even on the water.

His packages range from $125 to $300 and you're done in about 20 minutes.

"I've beem taking some business calls while I've had an IV, or my child is napping right now, my baby monitor is sitting right there," Cohen said.

Cohen said she also gets an infusion to boost her immunity before traveling or to give her extra energy when she's feeling tired.

"If you're a mom, if you're a parent, if you're working," Cohen said. "Just life, right? Adulting! Life in general, we forget to take care of ourselves. And our bodies sometimes just need a little bit of an extra boost. It makes a huge difference."

Dr. Kircher said his business picks up during the holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas when people are busy and feeling run-down, and they also want to avoid getting sick.