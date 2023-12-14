Hyundai offering free anti-theft software upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Carjackings and car thefts continue to impact the Baltimore region.

For months, WJZ has stayed on top of this story as Kia and Hyundai owners continue to be targeted by thieves.

RELATED:



Hyundai will host a free anti-theft software upgrade event this weekend at M&T Bank Stadium.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there are more than 200,000 registered Hyundai owners in Maryland and 12,000 of those registered owners live in Baltimore.

"We urge owners to take advantage of the applicable safety remedies and to do so as soon as possible," Patrick Lally of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Baltimore resident Al Ewing already upgraded his car's software after it was broken into in the fall.

"Got that done. That day I went and got this at Western District. They gave me that for free. While I was there, there was another guy with the same issue," Ewing said.

Drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become targets for thieves after a social media craze highlighted a vulnerability in certain models, showing how to start vehicles without a key.

"We began seeing videos known as the Kia Challenge spread across TikTok and other social media channels in the summer of 2021. We took immediate action to engineer complicated software solutions to upgrade these vehicles and support our customers and communities," Dave Vandelinde of Hyundai said.

Many vehicles can be stolen in less than 60 seconds. Baltimore County Police say that this year Kia and Hyundai thefts and attempted thefts account for more than 60 percent of their automobile thefts.

Free steering wheel locks will also be handed out to drivers who attend this weekend's free software upgrade event.

The multi-day weekend clinic will be held from 8am - 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 8am-2 pm on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium's Lot H.