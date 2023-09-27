Kia and Hyundai recall 3.3 million cars, tell owners to park outside

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling 3.3 million used vehicles because they can catch fire while parked due to issues with the anti-lock brake system.

Hyundai models being recalled include sedans such as the Accent, Azera, Elantra, Genesis Coupe and Sonata along with the Tuscon SUV. Recalled Kia models include its Optima and Soul sedans and Sportage SUV. The affected vehicles are from the model years 2010 to 2017.

The anti-lock brake system in the vehicle could leak brake fluid and create an electrical short which could then increase the risk of an engine compartment fire, federal safety officials said.

Owners of these car models should park the vehicle outside and away from structures until repairs can be made, according to the recall announcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hyundai reported 21 fires in the affected vehicles in the U.S., and another 22 "thermal incidents" including smoke, burning and melting of parts, according to recall documents. Kia reported 10 fires and melting incidents.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners. Kia said in documents that it will send notification letters to owners starting Nov. 14. For Hyundai the date is Nov. 21.

Hyundai said in a statement that owners can continue to drive the vehicles and that no crashes or injuries have been reported. The automaker said it was doing the recall to ensure safety of its customers.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.