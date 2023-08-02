Teenagers charged in separate carjacking, car theft incidents in Brooklyn

BALTIMORE -- Arundel County police said officers handled multiple incidents Tuesday where teenagers either stole or attempted to carjack theft-prone Hyundais and Kias in Brooklyn.

Officers responded around noon to the area of Thomas Avenue and Alley 13, where a victim reported a group of girls assaulted her and took her keys.

The girls allegedly tried to take the victim's car but fled when they couldn't start the car, police said. The three suspects, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were found in the area, as well as a witness.

Investigators found that the suspects arrived at the scene in a white Kia SUV that was reported stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction, police said.

The girls were arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

Officers responded shortly before midnight for a stolen car at Doris Avenue and 4th Street reported by Baltimore Police Aviation. there, officers saw five suspects get out of a red Hyundai Sonata and into a silver Kia Sportage before driving away.

About 15 minutes later, police said, for reasons unknown, the Kia returned to the area and crashed into a yard. The five suspects fled the scene and four were arrested immediately, while the fifth was caught after a chase.

Three of the suspects, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were charged accordingly.

Police said two of them couldn't be charged due to their age. In Maryland, children under 13 cannot be charged with a crime.

Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles using methods popularized on social media have skyrocketed in the last year in Baltimore and across the nation.

The cars lack some of the basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles, which has led cities across the U.S., including Baltimore, to sue the manufacturers for a steep increase in car thefts.