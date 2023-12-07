Watch CBS News
Local News

Hyundai to host three-day anti-theft software upgrade event at M&T Bank Stadium

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | December 7, 2023
Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | December 7, 2023 01:48

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is partnering with Hyundai to host an anti theft software upgrade event at M&T Bank Stadium from December 15 through December 17.  

Upgrades will be completed in Lot H, which will be transformed into a mobile service center where Hyundai owners can meet with a specially trained mobile service technician on site. 

Hyundai owners with vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with a turn-key ignition are eligible for the upgrade, and a steering wheel lock.  

The upgrade should take less than 20 minutes to complete, according to Baltimore County Police.

Eligible Affected Vehicles

  • 2018-2022 Accent
  • 2011-2022 Elantra
  • 2013-2020 Elantra GT
  • 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
  • 2018-2022 Kona
  • 2020-2021 Palisade
  • 2013-2022 Santa Fe
  • 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
  • 2019 Santa Fe XL
  • 2011-2019 Sonata
  • 2011-2022 Tucson
  • 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
  • 2020-2021 Venue
Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran, a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 4:38 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.