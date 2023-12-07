Hyundai to host three-day anti-theft software upgrade event at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is partnering with Hyundai to host an anti theft software upgrade event at M&T Bank Stadium from December 15 through December 17.

Upgrades will be completed in Lot H, which will be transformed into a mobile service center where Hyundai owners can meet with a specially trained mobile service technician on site.

Hyundai owners with vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with a turn-key ignition are eligible for the upgrade, and a steering wheel lock.

The upgrade should take less than 20 minutes to complete, according to Baltimore County Police.

Eligible Affected Vehicles

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue