Hundreds of thousands without power after storms tear through Baltimore, BGE reports

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of thousands of residents were without power in Baltimore following intense storms on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.

In a statement BGE said," As of 9:00 p.m., 43,801 customers were without service, representing more than 1,006 restoration jobs in locations across central Maryland. The hardest hit areas were Baltimore City and Baltimore County, however, there is damage throughout the BGE service area. BGE crews have already restored service for 7,057 customers."

The gas and electric provider said their main priority is to restore power to public safety and other essential services such as 911 centers, hospitals, and pumping stations.

Consideration is given to customers who have been without power for the longest. Restoration is generally scheduled so that a great amount of customers' power can be restored as quickly and safely as possible.

If storm conditions have knocked down tree limbs onto power lines and other electric equipment near you BGE asks customer to report their outage by the following

Online at BGE.com

BGE's free mobile app, available at the Apple Store or Google Play

Text message, to 69243

Phone, by calling 877-778-2222

BGE also warned that fallen overhead power lines should never be approached or touched even if lines don't appear to be live or sparking.