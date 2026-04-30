Robot walking in downtown Baltimore catches attention

A walking robot in Downtown Baltimore caught many eyes earlier this week.

The robot was caught on video Tuesday in a white T-shirt with the words "Hello, I'm Benji" around Pratt and Paca Streets.

Robot spotted in downtown Baltimore

It's owned by The Robot Studio based in Dallas, Texas. The company allows people to rent their humanoid robots, like Benji, who visited Baltimore.

"We really want them to have a very friendly demeanor," said The Robot Studio Founder Aaron Mehdizadeh.

Mehdizadeh said Benji attended the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association Conference at the Baltimore Convention Center with SteelcoBelimed.

"They wanted to have an adorable robot at their booth to help draw attention and market how advanced they are," he said.

Mehdizadeh said Benji's been spotted dancing on TikTok and even getting kicked out of a mall. He said people online are well acquainted with Benji and started tagging the company in the Baltimore video.

"No, it doesn't surprise me at all," he said. "I think we are at the cutting edge of this and we're bringing new robots all the time to all different places."

Mehdizadeh said the team can program Benji and other robots to meet the rental needs of their clients. He said The Robot Studio's humanoid robots are meant to get people excited about the future.

He said they'll soon launch a new robot programmed to provide customer service.

"At a restaurant or at a hotel or keep track and entertain seniors at a senior living facility," he said. "We're working much more toward autonomy."

Baltimore neighbors

"That's, that's nuts," said Jamil Charles. "That's nuts."

People around Downtown Baltimore were speechless to see the viral video.

"Of course, you're a little starstruck," said Destiny Charmia. "It's like, whoa."

"I've never seen a robot walking," Zahria Shelton said. "I'm a little familiar with the little robots that roll, deliver food."

While some think it's cool and welcome the new age of technology, others have concerns.

"Who's operating it?" Jeff Makos said.

"Obviously, I'm kind of worried," Nell Smith said. "They could just go nuts, and they're very strong. They could malfunction."

Charles was even shocked to know robots like Benji could be rented.

"That's insanity," he said. "I'd have to think about it, maybe possibly. Benji moves a little slow for me."