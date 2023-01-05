Humane Society of Harford County offers 50% off dog adoptions
BALTIMORE -- The Humane Society of Harford County is offering 50% off all dog adoptions for the month of January.
The shelter, located in Fallston, has dozens of dogs waiting for a new home. Dog adoption fees correlate with the ages of the dogs.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, de-wormer, heartworm testing, flea & tick preventative, a microchip and general exam.
See the dogs available for adoption, and then you can fill out an adoption application.
