$800 credits offered to disenrolled Howard University students, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday the state will provide an $800 credit and admissions support for students disenrolled at Howard University who decide to attend universities in Maryland.

Moore has directed the state's Higher Education Commission and the University System of Maryland (USM) "to establish a coordinated process to help affected students identify available programs, navigate financial aid options, and seek expedited late admissions review at USM," a news release said.

Last week, Howard University confirmed the school had sent notifications to "502 first-time-in-college students whose accounts did not reflect the required enrollment and financial obligations by the previously communicated deadlines." Students who enroll at a participating USM institution will also receive an $800 credit to offset the nonrefundable enrollment and housing deposits paid to Howard University.

Disenrollment linked to financial obligations

Beginning in March, the unenrolled students began receiving specific communications about enrollment requirements, payment expectations and deadlines via email and orientation sessions, Howard said.

"The university recognizes that timing differences may have occurred between when financial aid was reflected and when charges were finalized," the school said in an email. "Students who believe their account did not accurately reflect their financial standing at the deadline should contact the Bursar's Office. Each case will be reviewed individually to determine whether adjustments or reinstatement are appropriate."

"These students worked hard, earned admission to college, and were preparing to begin the next chapter of their lives," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "Historically Black Colleges and Universities are pillars of education, research, and excellence for our entire country, and we support any young person pursuing their future through higher education."

Maryland pledges 'personalized guidance' to students

Affected individuals are being encouraged to contact the Maryland Higher Education Commission through the Office of Student Financial Assistance (OSFA) at osfamail.mhec@maryland.gov. "This will allow staff to provide personalized guidance and help them explore the financial aid options available to continue their education with as little disruption as possible," the statement said.

Howard, one of about 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, had an undergraduate enrollment last fall of about 11,000. The average annual tuition for undergraduate students living on campus is about $38,000, while housing costs are about $13,600.