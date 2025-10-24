Morgan State student, among 4 others shot near Howard University during homecoming celebrations

Multiple people were shot during what was supposed to be a celebration near the campus of Howard University in D.C., on Friday evening.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith says five people were shot during the school's homecoming event, but are expected to be okay.

Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at the 600 block of Howard Place, NW, at 8:23 p.m. while patrolling the area.

Four adult males and one teenage male were located and taken to nearby hospitals, according to Smith. Police say their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Just before 11 p.m., police announced that two suspects were placed in police custody and three weapons were recovered at the scene.

Chief Smith says Howard students were not among the victims. However, one of the victims is a student at Morgan State University.

Howard is slated to play Morgan State for Howard's homecoming game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Police say they will remain and have a robust presence during homecoming activities over the weekend.

Homecoming violence at HBCUs

After a mass shooting during homecoming week at Morgan State University in 2023, the university canceled all homecoming events, activities, and classes.

The shooting prompted the university to take additional security precautions and make changes to how the university celebrates.

In October 2022, a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned homecoming party in front of Morgan State's Student Center.

In 2021, an 18-year-old Morgan State student was injured in a shooting on campus following homecoming activities.

Four weeks later, police arrested Marcellus Walls, an 18-year-old from Washington, D.C.