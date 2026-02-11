After-school activities canceled at 3 Howard County schools for "safety and security threat" investigation

After-school activities at three Howard County high schools were canceled on Wednesday as police investigated a rumor of a fight between students.

Police said that school resource officers were looking into the validity of the rumor, but they don't believe there was an active threat to the schools, which include Atholton, Guilford Park and Hammond high schools.

The school district said the activities involving the students and staff at those schools were canceled while a "safety and security threat is investigated."

The county said there would be no events or programs in any of those three schools.