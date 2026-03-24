Howard County considers zoning amendment to redevelop motels along Route 1

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Tuesday expressed support for a zoning amendment aimed at redeveloping motels along Route 1.

The measure would promote the reuse and redevelopment of motels along the corridor.

"Route 1 is an extremely important commercial corridor for Howard County," Ball said. "However, over the years, this vital area has suffered from blight, crime and vacancy that is not contributing to our positive vision of Route 1."

According to Ball, challenges along the corridor have been building for decades, with some motels becoming sources for concerns about crime and quality of life.

Zoning Regulation Amendment 2021

Under Zoning Regulation Amendment 2021 (ZRA2021), property owners would gain access to resources and funding if they decide to reuse a motel site along Route 1.

Under the measure, any residential development must include 15% moderate income housing units.

According to Ball, the move offers long-term, strategic answers to transforming the area and supports the Route 1 Corridor Plan by promoting employment and increasing access to housing.

There are 16 potential sites that could be impacted by this amendment, Ball said.

Addressing Route 1 redevelopment

In the past, the county has taken several steps to address concerns about development along Route 1.

Since 2021, the county has used about $315,000 in tax credits for businesses to make upgrades and improvements, including several hotel and motel properties. The tax credit program is authorized to continue through 2031.

Last year, the county established a law that prohibits hourly room rentals. According to Ball, the loophole enabled trafficking and other criminal activities. The law prevents motels, hotels, or other similar businesses with at least four rooms from offering hourly stays.

The county also passed a right to purchase measure in 2025, allowing the county government to get first choice of motels or mobile home parks that are listed for sale. The measure aims to increase opportunities to build affordable housing.