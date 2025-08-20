Howard County board limits residents' testimony in fight against planned plastic recycling facility

The Howard County Board of Appeals chair has issued an order limiting what residents may testify about in a zoning dispute over W.R. Grace's planned plastic incineration facility.

Board of Appeals Chair Gene Ryan ruled Wednesday that arguments in the case must focus only on whether there was a zoning violation in September 2024, when the Department of Planning and Zoning determined the facility met zoning requirements and residents filed an appeal.

The order prohibits discussion of past harms, future risks, or any permits and construction activity related to the planned pilot plant on Grace Drive. The board is set to hear arguments Thursday at 9 a.m. at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City.

Residents push back against planned plant

The ruling drew criticism from residents who have fought the project for more than a year.

"This order silences our community," said Sara Morrell, a plaintiff in the case. Morrell and her husband, Aidan, live in the Cedar Creek neighborhood next to W.R. Grace's property. They said their daughter's pulmonary condition could be worsened by emissions from the facility.

The Stop Grace Coalition, a community group opposing the project, has argued that the facility could bring air pollution, toxic leaks, fire risks and long-term harm to water quality. W.R. Grace has said the plant could reduce emissions, save energy and lower costs.

The company previously stated in a press release to WJZ that it is "committed to continuing to operate in accordance with all laws and regulations." They also said that a review by the MDE found that the project would have no impact on the surrounding community or environment.

Opponents plan to rally outside the George Howard Building at 8:15 a.m. Thursday before the hearing.

Hearing examiner had sided with residents before

On June 30, a county hearing examiner reversed DPZ's earlier determination and found W.R. Grace's zoning status inappropriate, sending the case back to the agency for further review of community impacts. W.R. Grace appealed that ruling on July 15.

Now the county Board of Appeals will determine the fate of the project in two hearings, one on Thursday, and another in September.