Man arrested for stabbing roommate to death in Howard County

A man was arrested Sunday after Howard County police said he fatally stabbed his roommate during an overnight altercation in Columbia.

Donavan Townsend, 23, will face charges in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Jaelon Minor, officers said.

Police responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. at an apartment in the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane.

Officers arrived to find Minor, who was pronounced dead on the scene. An investigation revealed that Minor was involved in an altercation with his roommate, Townsend, according to police.

According to police, Townsend stabbed Minor and fled the area. He was found arrested shortly after.

Anyone with information about this fatal stabbing is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

In 2025, Howard County reported a total of 12 homicides, up nearly 9% from 11 cases in 2024, according to data from county police.

In early February, a Howard County man was charged with fatally stabbing his estranged wife. Alexander Stephenson, 53, was charged with murder and assault after he turned himself in.

Police said Alexander Stephenson killed Amethyst Stephenson at a home in the 3400 block of Huntsman Run in Ellicott City. Amethyst Stephenson's son called the police after he awoke to "a commotion and yelling' from his mother's room, according to officials.