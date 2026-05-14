Howard County residents push to move forward in court against W.R. Grace recycling facility

Cedar Creek residents in Howard County are clamoring for a board decision that they say is hindering their process to take the next steps in court against W.R. Grace, a plastics recycling research facility in their community.

The group protested Thursday afternoon against the major plastic recycling facility that is testing a method called pyrolysis. It is a process of using high heat to break down plastics, and it's been up and running since February.

Despite neighbors' health complaints, W.R. Grace stated that they are "in full compliance with all zoning and regulatory laws" and "they share the community's desire to keep Howard County safe and healthy."

Waiting on the county's Board of Appeals

In September 2025, the Howard County Board of Appeals (BOA) ruled against the Cedar Creek group on an alleged zoning violation against W.R. Grace, but has yet to release their written opinion.

Without it, Cedar Creek cannot move forward with the next steps in the legal process.

Neighbors rally, concerned about health

Neighbors now feel the Howard County BOA is sacrificing their health.

"The past two and a half years have been quite the challenge living next door to Grace and knowing their plans to burn plastics in our backyard."

Community member Shamieka Preston said the BOA initially told them the written opinion would come in December.

"It is just disgusting that the board of appeals has not released a decision and order," Preston said.

Howard County leaders Liz Walsh and Deb Jung joined the Cedar Creek neighbors in their rally.

"Stop depriving the neighbors of Cedar Creek of their rights to further appeal local government done wrong," Walsh said.

Jung said their jobs as Howard County councilmembers is to look after their constituents.

"Our No. 1 job of council members is to represent the people we serve, not to exert our own personal preferences, not to pad our resumes, and certainly not to represent the interest of corporate lobbyists that are trying to pull the strings," Jung said.