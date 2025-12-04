Howard County Board of Education finalizes latest redistricting plan

After nearly 10 months, the Howard County Board of Education approved its latest round of redistricting, shuffling more than 140 elementary and middle school students.

The board voted on several motions to finalize a plan at its Thursday meeting. This comes two weeks after the board advanced the plan through a straw vote.

The whole process, also called boundary review, triggered in February to relieve overcrowding at Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane elementary schools.

The plan does bring down the capacity at Bryant Woods, but the board to defer Centennial Lane students for a future redistricting effort.

This goes into effect next school year.

Where the students are going

Overall, 146 elementary and middle school students across six schools will be impacted.

122 students from Bryant Woods will be shuffled to Longfellow, Running Brook and Swansfield elementary schools. Meanwhile, 24 students are being shuffled to Wilde Lake Middle School from Harper's Choice Middle School.

As the Board of Education moved to finalize this round of redistricting, there were concerns about added transportation costs, as well as worsening concentrations of poverty at certain schools.

No exemptions were approved for this round of redistricting.