Howard County leaders raise Pride flag amid tense political climate

For the third year in a row, Howard County leaders and community members gathered in front of the George Howard government building in Ellicott City to watch the Pride flag be raised.

While county leaders are celebrating Pride Month, which is acknowledged each June, the tense political climate is also top of mind.

Those who attended the flag raising on Monday told WJZ that these moments are more important than ever.

Welcoming all to Howard County

The tradition of raising the Pride flag at the George Howard building started in 2023.

Every time it's done, Howard County leaders always have a simple message: you can be yourselves here.

"When we raise the flag, we are sending a message throughout the state, the nation, and the world that we support people loving who they love," said Calvin Ball, the Howard County executive.

Ball was one of several elected and community leaders who spoke to the crowd before the flag was raised.

Multiple speakers talked about how this year's flag raising "carried more weight," particularly because of the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

One of Trump's first executive orders called for federal agencies to only recognize two sexes, male and female. There have been several others targeting transgender people, like those serving in the military.

Deep cuts to LGBTQIA+ resources and funding have also been made.

Brad Bailey, the chair of Howard County's LGBTQIA+ Commission, said the county has stayed strong against all of the policies.

"I grew up in Baltimore County. I've lived in Arizona, Illinois, and Virginia, but when I decided to move back in 2021, I chose Howard County," Bailey said. "Specifically because it is a welcoming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community."

Waning business support

This year's Pride Month also comes as businesses aren't showing as much support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

A survey by Gravity Research, a risk management firm, shows 39% of companies surveyed reduced Pride-related engagement this year.

Sixty-one percent of companies surveyed said the Trump administration has made them rethink their Pride strategies.

This has also made coming together more important this year. At the flag raising, Howard County Councilwoman Christiana Rigby recounted how she wasn't even fully out when the tradition began.

"I hadn't, publicly as an elected official, come out of the closet," she said.

Rigby recognizes the importance of representation, especially for LGBTQIA+ children.

"For me, having public figures when I was younger...would've helped me understand a lot more," Rigby said. "If I can do that for someone behind me, I wanna be able to do that."