Police open office inside Mall in Columbia, following uptick in nearby violence

Howard County Police opened a new satellite office inside the Mall in Columbia in an effort to enhance safety and reduce crime.

The move comes as officials aim to bolster police enforcement in downtown Columbia in response to an uptick in violence in 2025, which included a deadly double shooting near the mall in February 2025.

The new office will provide patrol officers in the area with a home base to address crime concerns at the mall, in the Merriweather District and the downtown Columbia Lakefront area.

"These past couple of years, we have worked tirelessly to address concerning violent incidents in our county that have shaken our community's sense of safety," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

"This new satellite office expands our community policing progress even further and supports our patrol officers to building relationships with community members, being more proactive, and maintaining a visible presence to ensure Howard County is the safest place to live, work, and play," Ball added.

New police satellite office

The office inside the mall will not be staffed around the clock, but will allow officers to complete reports and conduct investigative follow-ups; maintain a visible presence; build relationships with residents and local businesses; and stay rooted downtown during shifts.

The move is part of the county's Crime Reduction Plan, which previously prompted an increase in patrols around the mall.

"To have a permanent physical presence inside the mall was integral in our plan. This office will provide workspace for community outreach officers and patrol officers. Our strong partnership with mall security and management is critical to making The Mall in Columbia the safest place it can be," said Acting Howard County police Chief Terrence Benn.

County leaders announced the plan in early 2025, later announcing the creation of a full-time, permanent unit of Community Outreach & Pathways Section (COPS) officers assigned to the downtown area.

The new office assigns one patrol officer to the mall around the clock and two COPS officers to downtown Columbia throughout the week.

The county agreed to pay a lump sum of $100,000 and handle any future office expenses.

This is the police department's sixth satellite office in the county. In 2025, police opened an office in Elkridge's Green Valley Marketplace.

Since announcing the Crime Reduction Plan, the department has increased its presence around the mall with foot patrols, mountain bikes, ATVs and patrol cars.